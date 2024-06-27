Militarie Gun releases new song "Gun Under the Gun (MFG)" for 'WWE 2K24' video game

Loma Vista Recordings

By Josh Johnson

Militarie Gun has released a new song called "Gun Under the Gun (MFG)," recorded for the WWE 2K24 wrestling video game.

"Gun Under the Gun" can be heard as the entrance music for Post Malone, who's now a playable WWE 2K24 character for those who've purchased the game's latest DLC pack.

Post also curated the WWE 2K24 soundtrack, which includes Militarie Gun's Billboard-charting song "Do It Faster."

Even if you're not a gamer, you can listen to "Gun Under the Gun" now via digital outlets.

Militarie Gun will be playing U.S. shows throughout the summer and fall, including dates with Manchester Orchestra.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!