Militarie Gun releases new song "Gun Under the Gun (MFG)" for 'WWE 2K24' video game

Militarie Gun has released a new song called "Gun Under the Gun (MFG)," recorded for the WWE 2K24 wrestling video game.

"Gun Under the Gun" can be heard as the entrance music for Post Malone, who's now a playable WWE 2K24 character for those who've purchased the game's latest DLC pack.

Post also curated the WWE 2K24 soundtrack, which includes Militarie Gun's Billboard-charting song "Do It Faster."

Even if you're not a gamer, you can listen to "Gun Under the Gun" now via digital outlets.

Militarie Gun will be playing U.S. shows throughout the summer and fall, including dates with Manchester Orchestra.

