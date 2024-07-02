MGMT premieres video for ﻿Loss of Life﻿ track "People in the Streets"

Mom+Pop

By Josh Johnson

MGMT has premiered the video for "People in the Streets," a track off the band's new album, Loss of Life.

The clip is described as a combination of "personal everyday objects and archival footage to establish inner and outer landscapes of the domestic psychedelic," which certainly fits with MGMT's music.

"Here it is, the last visual stop for Loss of Life," the "Time to Pretend" outfit says. "The caboose is loose. The brain waves goodbye, components start breaking down. The smoke dissipates. Now the streets are empty. Now the streets are full. What is meant by all of this? When all is not and everything is still, everything moves."

You can watch the "People in the Streets" video streaming on YouTube.

Loss of Life was released in February. It also includes the single "Mother Nature."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

