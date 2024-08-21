MCR's Frank Iero announces 10th anniversary reissue of 'Stomachaches' solo album

My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero has announced a reissue of his 2014 debut album, Stomachaches, in honor of its 10th anniversary.

The expanded set is due out Aug. 30 on digital platforms and Nov. 29 on vinyl.

"A record I never thought anyone outside of my trusted inner circle would ever hear, now being celebrated all these years later with a deluxe double LP release," Iero says of Stomachaches. "To commemorate this anniversary I went back and combed through the archives to give you all a comprehensive look at who I was and where I found myself throughout this wild time in my life."

The reissue's bonus material includes covers, B-sides and recordings from a session at the BBC Maida Vale Studios. You'll also find Iero's first ever solo song, "This Song Is a Curse...," which was originally exclusive to the Frankenweenie soundtrack but is now finally available wide via digital outlets.

The original Stomachaches was released a year after MCR initially broke up in 2013. It was recorded on the name frnkiero and the cellabration, one of several monikers Iero adopted for his solo work, alongside Frank Iero and the Patience and Frank Iero and the Future Violents.

My Chem reunited in 2019 and is set to headline the 2024 When We Were Young festival in October. Iero also plays in the band L.S. Dunes.

