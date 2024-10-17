Maynard James Keenan will be "struggling to hit the notes" during Ozzy Osbourne Rock Hall tribute

By Josh Johnson

Maynard James Keenan is among the many artists paying tribute to Ozzy Osbourne when the Prince of Darkness is inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday. In an interview with The Allison Hagendorf Show, the Tool frontman shares that the performance feels "terrifying." 

"This is for [Ozzy]," Keenan says of the ceremony. "His song is out of my range, so I'm gonna be struggling to hit the notes."

Keenan adds that he has "mixed feelings" about the tribute, saying that it's depressing that he and other artists will be performing for Ozzy instead of Ozzy, who has been dealing with various health issues over the years, performing himself.

"But, that we're able to step up and help him in this induction is inspiring," Keenan continues. "I'm glad I got the call."

Also performing in honor of Ozzy will be Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Black Label Society's Zakk Wylde, Wolfgang Van Halen, Jelly Roll, producer Andrew Watt, Billy Idol and Steve Stevens.

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will stream live from Cleveland on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

