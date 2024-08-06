Maynard James Keenan mashes up Puscifer with Corey Feldman guitar

Limp Bizkit's ongoing Loserville tour features Corey Feldman as one of the opening acts, and the '80s actor's set has featured an extended guitar solo that hasn't really gotten the best reviews. Video of the performance made its way to Maynard James Keenan, who found a new use for it.

In an Instagram post, Keenan shares video of a performance with his band Puscifer mashed up with Feldman's solo.

The hashtags on the post include #Feldman, #shredding, #lifeimitatesart and #wtfvideos.

Should you wish to see Feldman's solo in person, the Loserville tour continues Tuesday in West Palm Beach, Florida.

