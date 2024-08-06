Maynard James Keenan mashes up Puscifer with Corey Feldman guitar

Day 1 - NOS Alive 2023 Pedro Gomes/Redferns (Pedro Gomes/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Limp Bizkit's ongoing Loserville tour features Corey Feldman as one of the opening acts, and the '80s actor's set has featured an extended guitar solo that hasn't really gotten the best reviews. Video of the performance made its way to Maynard James Keenan, who found a new use for it.

In an Instagram post, Keenan shares video of a performance with his band Puscifer mashed up with Feldman's solo.

The hashtags on the post include #Feldman, #shredding, #lifeimitatesart and #wtfvideos.

Should you wish to see Feldman's solo in person, the Loserville tour continues Tuesday in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!