Maynard James Keenan offers wine pairings for Halloween treats

While onstage with his many bands, Maynard James Keenan is more often than not wearing some kind of wig or costume. But on Halloween, the Tool/A Perfect Circle/Puscifer frontman is less concerned with what he's dressing up as than trying to resist the many treats the spooky season brings.

"I haven't eaten a lot of candy lately, but the Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, man, I just can't not," Keenan tells ABC Audio. "And [there's] red licorice, and then there's the popcorn, and then there's the all of it."

In addition to being the occasional sampler of sweets, Keenan is, of course, known as a wine connoisseur. Which begs the question: which wines pair the best with Halloween snacks?

As if there was any doubt, Keenan does indeed suggest some selections offered by his Caduceus Cellars.

"Primer Paso goes with the popcorn, the Helio Dolce goes with the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup," he shares.

Keenan will go back to dressing up onstage in 2025 when he'll launch the second leg of his Sessanta tour, which includes both APC and Puscifer, as well as Primus. Tool also has a spring Latin American tour lined up, including the inaugural Live in the Sand destination festival in the Dominican Republic.

