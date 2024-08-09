Matt Maeson announces ﻿'That's My Cue'﻿ live album

Matt Maeson has announced a new live album called That's My Cue: A Solo Experience.

The set, which was recorded during his 2023-24 tour, will be released Sept. 27. It includes performances of songs including "Cringe" and "Hallucinogenics."

You can listen to the album's opening track, also called "That's My Cue," now via digital outlets.

"When I wrote 'That's My Cue,' I was having a lot of internal arguments about what I wanted my career to look like," Maeson says. "The song was born out of looking at how I had begun to base my self-worth on the impact of my music. I was so obsessed with success that it became a measurement of how I was living my life."

"On tour, I'd get this constant rush of validation," he continues. "It stopped with the pandemic, so I had to sit with myself and reevaluate things. I started every night with 'That's My Cue.' I'm basically saying, 'My career has changed me and how I view myself. However, I've still got to get up on stage and do my job, regardless. That's my cue.'"

You can catch Maeson live in-person throughout the rest of 2024 on tour with Zach Bryan. He's also playing a show with Kaleo.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.