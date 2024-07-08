Mark Lanegan social media teases "lots of news to share"

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

Mark Lanegan's Facebook page is teasing an announcement regarding the late Screaming Trees frontman.

The page's first post since announcing Lanegan's death in February 2022 reads, "We appreciate your kind loving words over the last 2 years. There is lots of news to share with you very soon."

The post also includes photos of recording equipment and the exterior of the famed Abbey Road Studios in London, suggesting that a posthumous Lanegan release could be in the works.

Lanegan passed away at age 57. Along with fronting Screaming Trees, he was known for his solo career and for his works in bands including Queens of the Stone Age and The Gutter Twins.

