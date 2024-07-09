Mark Lanegan estate announces 20th anniversary reissue of ﻿'Bubblegum'﻿ solo album

After teasing news of an upcoming release, the estate of late Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan has announced a 20th anniversary reissue of his 2004 album, Bubblegum.

The set will be available as a four-LP and three-CD package, as well as digitally, on August 23. It includes remastered editions of the original album, done at London's famed Abbey Road Studios, and its companion Here Comes That Weird Chill EP, as well as various bonus tracks, demos and unreleased recordings.

Among the unreleased material is a collaboration with Beck, and a collection of tracks newly uncovered and produced by Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen.

"When I heard the news of Mark's passing, these memories started rushing back to me," Van Leeuwen says. "I searched through my archive of drives and somehow magically was able to open up these sessions. I thought to myself, 'That NEVER happens.' These ideas couldn't be more fresh out of the tap."

The vinyl edition also includes a 64-page hardcover book featuring essays by Van Leeuwen and QotSA frontman Josh Homme, plus Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan, The Afghan Whigs frontman and Lanegan's Gutter Twins bandmate and frequent collaborator Alain Johannes.

Bubblegum was Lanegan's sixth solo effort, and was recorded amid his tenure with Queens of the Stone Age, which greatly influenced its sound. Along with contributions from various QotSA members, Bubblegum includes two collaborations with PJ Harvey.

Lanegan died in February 2022 at age 57.

