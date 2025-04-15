Mark Hoppus teases plans for new blink-182 music: 'Guess I'm writing a new album this summer'

GOOD MORNING AMERICA ABC/Paula Lobo (Paula Lobo/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

After returning with their comeback album ONE MORE TIME... in 2023, blink-182 plans to record at least one more album.

Speaking to People about whether blink has started working on fresh material, bassist/vocalist Mark Hoppus shares, "Not yet, but we are about to."

"[I] literally found out by [guitarist/vocalist] Tom [DeLonge] doing an interview with our friend Toby Morse from H2O, saying that we were going to start demoing songs this summer," Hoppus says. "So I was like, 'Oh, okay. Cool. Guess I'm writing a new album this summer. Great. Can't wait.'"

ONE MORE TIME... marked the first blink-182 album with DeLonge back in the band in over 10 years. They put out a deluxe edition featuring eight new songs in 2024.

In addition to new music plans, blink is prepping for their just-announced Missionary Impossible tour, which kicks off in August. As for whether the tour name hints at an album title, Hoppus says, "I don't think so."

"It's a great tour name and really clever and funny, but we haven't even started to come up with a great title for the next record yet," Hoppus adds. "I keep wanting to call an album Pretty Nuts."

Hoppus is currently on a book tour in support of his new memoir, Fahrenheit-182, out now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

