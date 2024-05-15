Marilyn Manson signs new record deal following abuse allegations

In addition to launching a live comeback for the first time since abuse allegations were made against him, Marilyn Manson is prepping new music.

The embattled shock rocker has shared a video teasing upcoming material while hinting at a collaboration with the label Nuclear Blast Records. A rep for Nuclear Blast confirms to ABC Audio that Manson has signed to the label.

Manson, born Brian Warner, was dropped by his previous label, Loma Vista, after his ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood posted in February 2021 that he had "horrifically abused [her] for years."

Several other women followed Wood with allegations of abuse against Warner, including actor Esmé Bianco, Warner's former assistant Ashley Walters and model Ashley Morgan Smithline, all of whom filed legal action. Bianco's suit was settled, while Smithline recanted her allegations. Walters' suit was initially dismissed but has since been appealed. According to Rolling Stone, a trial for the Walters case is set to begin in June 2025.

Warner has denied the allegations and sued Wood for defamation ahead of the premiere of her 2022 documentary, Phoenix Rising, though several of his claims have been dismissed.

Warner will play his first Marylin Manson shows since the allegations were made in August while opening for Five Finger Death Punch. He'll also be playing select headlining dates.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.﻿﻿

