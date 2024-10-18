Maggie Rogers covers One Direction song at Boston concert in honor of Liam Payne

Maggie Rogers covered a One Direction song during her show in Boston on Thursday in honor of the late member Liam Payne.

In fan-filmed footage, Rogers shared her reaction to Payne's death, noting, "I've been thinking just how precious life is and how quickly things can change."

"Any time a public figure, especially a musical peer, slips off, it's really present," Rogers said. "I've been sending a bunch of love to my friends and my band the last couple days."

"I wanted to just honor anyone who has been touched by that music or those songs," she added.

Rogers then went into a rendition of the 1D song "Night Changes." You can watch a clip of the performance now via Rogers' Instagram Story.

Payne died Wednesday at age 31 after falling from his third-story hotel room in Argentina, according to state police. His One Direction bandmates — Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Harry Styles — posted a joint statement Thursday, sharing, "We will miss him terribly." The four of them each later issued their own statements grieving his passing.

