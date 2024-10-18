Maggie Rogers covers One Direction song at Boston concert in honor of Liam Payne

By Josh Johnson

Maggie Rogers covered a One Direction song during her show in Boston on Thursday in honor of the late member Liam Payne.

In fan-filmed footage, Rogers shared her reaction to Payne's death, noting, "I've been thinking just how precious life is and how quickly things can change."

"Any time a public figure, especially a musical peer, slips off, it's really present," Rogers said. "I've been sending a bunch of love to my friends and my band the last couple days."

"I wanted to just honor anyone who has been touched by that music or those songs," she added.

Rogers then went into a rendition of the 1D song "Night Changes." You can watch a clip of the performance now via Rogers' Instagram Story.

Payne died Wednesday at age 31 after falling from his third-story hotel room in Argentina, according to state police. His One Direction bandmates — Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Harry Styles — posted a joint statement Thursday, sharing, "We will miss him terribly." The four of them each later issued their own statements grieving his passing.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!