Machine Gun Kelly nominated for 2024 People's Choice Country Awards

Machine Gun Kelly's country transformation may now be officially complete.

The "Bloody Valentine" artist has been nominated for the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards. His Jelly Roll collaboration, "Lonely Road," will compete in two categories, the Crossover Song of 2024 and the Music Video of 2024, while his take on Zach Bryan's "Sun to Me" is up for the Cover Song of 2024.

Interestingly, while "Lonely Road" interpolates the melody of "Take Me Home, Country Roads," the Cover Song of 2024 category also includes Lana Del Rey's version of the John Denver classic.

The 2024 People's Choice Country Awards will air Sept. 26 on NBC. You can vote for your favorites now through Aug. 23 via VotePCCA.com.

