Machine Gun Kelly reunites with Jelly Roll on "Time of Day" song

By Josh Johnson

After riding the "Lonely Road" together, Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll have united once more.

The "Bloody Valentine" rocker is featured on a song called "Time of Day," off the "Need a Favor" artist's just-released album, Beautifully Broken.

"Combine our lives with a two-word sentence/ You said, 'I do,' but I did not listen," mgk sings on the track.

Along with Beautifully Broken, Jelly Roll's released a deluxe version of the album, which includes "Lonely Road." The track, which interpolates the melody of the John Denver classic "Take Me Home, Country Roads," won the Crossover Song of 2024 title at the People's Choice Country Awards, and mgk and Jelly Roll performed it on The Tonight Show alongside blink-182's Travis Barker.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

