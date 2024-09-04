The Lumineers share "Sleep on the Floor" performance from '﻿Live from Wrigley Field'﻿ album

The Lumineers have shared a new live version of their song "Sleep on the Floor," recorded for their upcoming live album, Live from Wrigley Field.

You can listen to the performance now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

Live from Wrigley Field, which marks the first Lumineers live album, will be released Sept. 27. It was recorded at the famed Chicago ballpark in 2022 while the "Ho Hey" outfit was touring behind their latest album, 2022's Brightside.

Lie from Wrigley Field also includes a rendition of "Gale Song" featuring James Bay.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.