Lucius covers Filter's 'Take a Picture' for gun violence prevention compilation

By Josh Johnson

Lucius has shared a cover of the Filter song "Take a Picture."

The recording is out now via digital outlets, and will appear on an upcoming compilation supporting gun violence prevention and the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund. The album, titled Every Possible Way, is due out Dec. 13.

"We recorded this track because it was one of those nostalgic songs from youth that we'd bonded over and played on many a tour van playlist in our early years of touring," Lucius' Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe say. "Our own journeys through and into motherhood—we were both pregnant when we recorded this!—really bring home the reality and the importance of our children's safety and the need to end gun violence in our country."

The "Born Again Teen" duo adds, "We will continue to support the important work that Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund is doing for our future."

Lucius' most recent album is 2022's Second Nature.

