Love and Rockets announce 35th anniversary "So Alive" remix EP

Beggars Banquet

By Josh Johnson

Love and Rockets have announced a new EP celebrating the 35th anniversary of their classic 1989 single, "So Alive."

The set is due out on vinyl and digitally on Aug. 30, and includes remixes of "So Alive" alongside the original track. The vinyl is available now to preorder.

"So Alive" appeared on Love and Rockets' 1989 self-titled album. It hit #1 on what is now Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart.

Love and Rockets are currently on tour with Jane's Addiction.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!