Love and Rockets announce 35th anniversary "So Alive" remix EP

Love and Rockets have announced a new EP celebrating the 35th anniversary of their classic 1989 single, "So Alive."

The set is due out on vinyl and digitally on Aug. 30, and includes remixes of "So Alive" alongside the original track. The vinyl is available now to preorder.

"So Alive" appeared on Love and Rockets' 1989 self-titled album. It hit #1 on what is now Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart.

Love and Rockets are currently on tour with Jane's Addiction.

