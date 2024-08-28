Long-dormant TV on the Radio updates social media & website

After years of dormancy, TV on the Radio is once again showing signs of life.

The "Wolf Like Me" band has updated their Instagram profile to just show one post, featuring a new logo. They also link to an updated website, which includes a link to sign up for their email list.

TV on the Radio's most recent album is 2014's Seeds, and they last performed live in 2019. Since then, the band members have worked on various other projects, including frontman Tunde Adebimpe appearing in Twisters.

Notably, in an interview about his Twisters role with The Hollywood Reporter, Adebimpe said, "Instagram will be where anything is announced" in response to a question about TVotR's future.

"I can say that I just wrapped up my own record," Adebimpe said. "And that will be out … in the future. And you … I can say … you might have an opportunity to buy a ticket to something related to that, or something related to TV on the Radio … in a while. "

