Tropical Storm Helene prompts evacuations in Bay Area

The Bay Area should begin feeling the impacts of Tropical Storm Helene on Wednesday and some residents are being asked to evacuate.

Citrus County

Citrus County has ordered a mandatory evacuation for licensed skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities located in Zone A beginning Wednesday, September 25, at 8 a.m.

Those living within evacuation Zone A or any structure countywide that is not capable of withstanding tropical storm force winds or greater are under a mandatory evacuation beginning Wednesday, September 25 at 2 p.m.

Hernando County

There is a mandatory evacuation in place for areas west of U.S. 19 beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. This includes those in evacuation zones A, B, and C in Hernando County.

Residents in low-lying areas, as well as those living in manufactured homes throughout the county are also under the mandatory evacuation.

County officials are asking displaced residents to seek shelter with family and friends.

A shelter will open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday at West Hernando Middle School in Brooksville, but county leaders say it should be used as a last resort. They added that the shelter is available to the general population, special needs clients and people who want to bring their pets.

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County has issued a mandatory evacuation beginning Wednesday at 9 a.m. for Zone A, along with anyone living in mobile and manufactured homes, regardless of their zone.

Manatee County

Manatee County has issued an evacuation notice for any residents living in the Level A evacuation zone and anyone living in mobile or manufactured homes in Manatee County beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officials are encouraging evacuees to stay with friends or relatives. However, community shelters are opening at Electa Arcotte Lee Middle School in Bradenton and Buffalo Creek Middle School Palmetto.

Pasco County

Mandatory evacuations will go into effect Wednesday, September 25, at 9 a.m. for the following:

Evacuation Zone A

This also includes everyone living in a manufactured home, mobile home, or RV anywhere in Pasco County. It also includes residents in low-lying areas and areas prone to flooding.

Voluntary evacuations will go into effect Wednesday, September 25 at 9 a.m. for the following:

Evacuation Zones B and C

This also includes everyone registered with Pasco as a resident with special needs and everyone who would be vulnerable in the event of power loss.

Pinellas County

Pinellas County issued mandatory evacuations for all residents in Zone A, along with all mobile home parks countywide.

A general shelter is open at Lealman Innovation, located at 4900 28th St. N in Lealman.

Pet-friendly shelters are open at the following locations:

Gibbs High School, 850 34th St. S, St. Petersburg

Largo High School, 410 Missouri Ave., Largo

Palm Harbor University High School, 1900 Omaha St., Palm Harbor

Special needs shelters are open at the following locations:

Dunedin Middle School, 70 Patricia Ave., Dunedin

John Hopkins Middle School, 701 16th St. S, St. Petersburg

Palm Harbor University High - Building 19, 1900 Omaha St., Palm Harbor

Sarasota County

Sarasota County has declared a local state of emergency and will send out an evacuation alert for Level A and manufactured home communities starting Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 7 a.m. Evacuation centers in Sarasota County will open at noon on Wednesday.