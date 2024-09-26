Is Publix open during Hurricane Helene?

Publix grand opening in Melbourne (WFTV)

TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Helene is expected to be off the west coast of Florida on Thursday afternoon as a Category 4 storm and Publix says it is keeping a close eye on the weather and may be adjusting hours in areas that will likely be hit the hardest.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Publix has modified hours for 64 locations in Florida and Georgia.

Florida Publix stores with modified hours include stores in:

  • Apollo Beach
  • Clearwater
  • Dunedin
  • Hudson
  • Largo
  • Longboat Key
  • Madeira Beach
  • New Port Richey
  • Palm Harbor
  • Palmetto
  • Port Richey
  • St. Petersburg
  • St. Pete Beach
  • Spring Hill
  • Treasure Island
  • Weeki Wachee

Click here for a full list of stores with modified hours and more information.

