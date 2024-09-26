Hurricane Helene gaining strength ahead of landfall in Florida as a major hurricane

TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Helene is gaining strength and is expected to rapidly intensify as it approaches Florida on Thursday. The National Hurricane Center says the storm will bring “catastrophic” winds and storm surge to the northeastern Gulf coast.

FOX 13 Meteorologists say Helene is forecast to reach at least Category 3 strength before it makes landfall in Florida’s Big Bend area Thursday night. It continues to move across warm Gulf waters as a Category 2 hurricane.

Hurricane Helene becomes Cat 2 storm

FOX 13 News Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says tornadoes can pop up in Helene’s outer bands.

As of 8 a.m. on Thursday, Helene was located at 24.5 N and 85.9 W, had maximum sustained winds of 100 miles an hour and was moving north-northeast at 12 miles an hour.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg said Helene is among the largest storms in the past 20 years, stretching hundreds of miles wide.

Osterberg said Helene’s core “had a little bit of a struggle overnight,” but pressure continued to drop inside the storm, which is a sign of strengthening. Intensification has become more rapid throughout the morning.

Storm watches and warnings

A hurricane warning is in effect from Anclote River to Mexico Beach. That includes coastal areas of Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the rest of the state except the far western Panhandle.

A storm surge warning is in effect for much of Florida’s Gulf Coast, including Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor.

All Bay Area counties are under a tornado watch until 8 p.m.

A flood watch is in effect until Friday morning across the Bay Area and much of the state.

A flood warning has been issued for the following rivers in the Bay Area:

Alafia River at Riverview near U.S. 301 affecting Hillsborough County from Thursday evening until Friday morning. Major flooding is forecast.

Little Manatee River at Wimauma at U.S. 301 in Hillsborough County from Friday afternoon until further notice. Minor flooding is forecast.

Manatee River near Myakka Head at SR 64 in Manatee County from Friday afternoon until Saturday evening. Minor flooding is forecast.

When will the worst impacts be felt in the Bay Area?

While some rain bands are moving through the Bay Area on Thursday morning, the strongest impacts from Helene – including significant rain, wind and storm surge – will be felt across the region from around 3 p.m. until after the storm makes landfall, according to Osterberg.

“As the storm passes us, we’re really going to get that wind to whip in,” Osterberg said. “And that’s when the storm surge, as well, is going to be a huge issue.”

Storm impacts will lessen heading into Friday after Helene makes landfall to our northwest and moves over land, but Osterberg said tropical moisture will continue to bring passing showers through the weekend.

Helene’s potential impacts in the Bay Area

FOX 13 Meteorologists say life-threatening storm surge is expected to be the biggest issue, with the potential to reach 15 feet along the coast from Citrus County northward into the Big Bend, where storm surge could reach “unsurvivable” levels up to 20 feet.

Storm surge levels will vary depending on where you live. See the graphics below to see forecast storm surge for each area of Tampa Bay:

Wind gusts will be strong along the coast on Thursday afternoon, with tropical storm force winds extending statewide. Wind will continue to be an issue through the evening, especially closer to the coast where gusts could top 70 miles an hour.

Tropical storm force winds stretch about 345 miles from the center of Helene, something Osterberg calls “unheard of.” By comparison, Hurricane Idalia produced tropical storm force winds about 135 miles from its center in 2023.

Significant rainfall is also expected in the Bay Area, ranging from 5 to 10 inches on the coast to 2 to 4 inches inland.

Preparations in the Tampa Bay area for Helene

Evacuation orders have been issued in several Bay Area counties, mainly for coastal and low-lying areas.

School closures have been announced in many districts.

Tampa International Airport has suspended all commercial and cargo operations effective at 2 a.m. Thursday.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, ZooTampa, the Florida Aquarium and Clearwater Marine Aquarium are among the attractions closed on Thursday.

Some government offices will be closed in the coming days. Garbage, recycling and yard waste collection will be impacted in certain areas.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for almost all Florida counties, while a few Bay Area counties have declared local states of emergency.

Power companies are staged in the Tampa Bay area, along with other parts of the state, to respond to power outages.

