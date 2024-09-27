Hundreds of Bay Area residents rescued from record storm surge from Hurricane Helene

TAMPA, Fla. - Flooding caused by record-breaking storm surge from Hurricane Helene has prompted hundreds of water rescues in coastal portions of the Tampa Bay area.

Helene brought significant impacts to the region before making landfall late Thursday night as a Category 4 storm, bringing catastrophic storm surge and life-threatening winds to Florida’s Big Bend area. Maximum sustained winds were 140 miles an hour when the eye of the storm made landfall around 11:15 p.m. just east of the mouth of the Aucilla River, which is about 10 miles west-southwest of Perry, Florida.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm weakened to a tropical storm by 5 a.m. Friday and will continue to weaken over land. It will still bring significant impacts to Georgia, along with portions of the Carolinas. Flooding and widespread power outages are expected.

Hurricane Helene tracker: Storm weakening as it moves across Southeast US

Helene’s impact on the Bay Area

Hurricane Helene photos: Here’s a look at how the storm impacted the Bay Area

FOX 13 Meteorologists say storm surge is a major issue in the Tampa Bay area, leading to serious flooding and high water rescues in coastal areas.

According to FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto, storm surge in and around Tampa Bay reached the highest levels ever on record.

“Some of the gauges have been around since the mid 1940s,” Dellegatto said. “Incredibly, some of the records broken were set last year during Idalia on August 30, 2023.”

Evacuation orders remain in effect across parts of several counties due to storm surge and flooding.

As water levels rose overnight, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office shut down portions of U.S. 19 as crews responded to more than 100 water rescue calls. At least 65 people were rescued, PCSO said.

Rescuers responded to dozens of water rescue calls late Thursday and early Friday along a flooded stretch of U.S. 19. (Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff’s Office)

Citrus County first responders also shut down part of U.S. 19 and rescued more than 100 people, along with more than 50 pets, in the Crystal River area as water rose during the overnight hours on Friday.

Crews in Citrus County rescued people from high water that forced the closure of a stretch of U.S. 19 early Friday.

Hillsborough County officials reported more than 300 calls between 11 p.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday, along with more than a dozen house fires and water rescues.

First responders in Hillsborough County rescued four people and a dog from high water near Hillsborough Avenue. (Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

The City of Tampa reported dozens of water rescues, downed power lines and roadblocks, along with at least 12 downed trees as of early Friday. Access to Davis Islands remains blocked.

FOX 13 crews spotted a large fire burning on Davis Islands. This was the view from Bayshore Blvd. early Friday.

In Pinellas County, power outages are widespread. Many roadways are inaccessible and several are covered with debris, including Clearwater Memorial Causeway. Officials have cut off access to Gulf beaches and barrier islands until further notice.

Clearwater Memorial Causeway was left covered in debris after Hurricane Helene brought serious impacts to the Bay Area. (Courtesy: City of Clearwater)

Major bridges – including the Howard Frankland, Sunshine Skyway, Gandy and Courtney Campbell Causeway – remain closed after high winds forced them to shut down. The Florida Department of Transportation says inspectors must check the bridges before they reopen.

As for weather conditions, wind speeds will gradually lower throughout the day on Friday. See the graphics below to view forecast wind gusts.

Hundreds of thousands are without power across the region as of early Friday.

Operations are suspended at Tampa International Airport until officials determine it is safe to resume.

Schools will remain closed on Friday in many Bay Area districts.