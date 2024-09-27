Bay Area Storm Information

Helene ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 2: People walk in the wind and rain next to Tampa Bay as Hurricane Helene churns offshore on September 26, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Florida. Already a Category 3 storm, Helene was expected to gain further strength before making landfall this evening on Florida’s northwestern coast. Flash flood warnings extend to northern Georgia and western North Carolina. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

State Assistance Information Line – The State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) is a toll-free hotline activated at the time of an emergency to provide an additional resource for those in Florida to receive accurate and up-to-date information regarding an emergency or disaster situation impacting Florida, please call (800) 342-3557.

For real time updates on traffic and closures, please send people to fl511.com

VISITFLORIDA.com has activated Emergency Accommodation Modules on Expedia and Priceline to provide real-time hotel availability and lodging resources for impacted Floridians and visitors.

If people need hotel accommodations due to the hurricane: Florida Emergency Accommodations: https://www.expedia.com/florida

https://www.priceline.com/partner/v2/florida-emergency-accommodations

Visit FloridaDisaster.org for the latest on the state’s response actions.

Florida state park information: https://www.floridastateparks.org/StormUpdates

Florida Attractions Information: https://floridaattractions.org/Helene/

Is there school today in Florida?

Here is a list of the schools that are closed today, Friday, Sept. 27, according to the Florida Department of Education:

Charlotte County Schools will be closed Friday (Port Charlotte)

Lee County Schools will be closed Friday (Fort Myers)

Manatee County Schools will be closed Friday (Bradenton, Ellington, Lakewood Ranch, Palemetto)

Hillsborough County Schools will be closed Friday (Tampa Area Schools)

Pasco County Schools will be closed Friday (Dade City, Holiday, Hudson, Land O Lakes, New Port Richey, Odessa, Port Richey, Trinity, Wesley Chapel, Zephyrhills)

Pinellas County Schools will be closed Friday (St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Largo, Palm Harbor, Pinellas Park, Dunedin, Tarpon Springs, Seminole)

Polk County Schools will be closed Friday (Lakeland, Bartow, Winter Haven)

Sarasota County Schools will be closed Friday (Englewood, North Port, Sarasota, and Venice)