Listen to Willie Nelson cover Beck's 'Lost Cause'

Country legend Willie Nelson has released a cover of Beck's Sea Change song "Lost Cause."

"Willie's songs have been my companions for most of my life," Beck says. "I've been lucky to get to hang out and sing with him on several occasions over the years. There's no one like him in music and it's the greatest honor to have him record this song."

You can listen to Nelson's version of "Lost Cause" now via digital outlets. It will appear on his upcoming album, Last Leaf on the Tree, due out Nov. 1.

Last Leaf on the Tree also includes a cover of "Do You Realize??" by The Flaming Lips.

