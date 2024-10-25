Listen to Willie Nelson cover Beck's 'Lost Cause'

By Josh Johnson

Country legend Willie Nelson has released a cover of Beck's Sea Change song "Lost Cause."

"Willie's songs have been my companions for most of my life," Beck says. "I've been lucky to get to hang out and sing with him on several occasions over the years. There's no one like him in music and it's the greatest honor to have him record this song."

You can listen to Nelson's version of "Lost Cause" now via digital outlets. It will appear on his upcoming album, Last Leaf on the Tree, due out Nov. 1.

Last Leaf on the Tree also includes a cover of "Do You Realize??" by The Flaming Lips.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!