Listen to White Reaper cover The Sound's "I Can't Escape Myself"

White Reaper has released a cover of "I Can't Escape Myself," originally recorded in 1980 by the English post-punk outfit The Sound.

"We wanted to put something out and we didn't have an album yet so we covered a song that we love," says frontman Tony Esposito. "We've done this before and we'll probably do it again. The Sound is a really great band and you should check them out if you're unfamiliar."

You can listen to White Reaper's version of "I Can't Escape Myself" via digital outlets.

White Reaper's most recent album is 2023's Asking for a Ride, which features the singles "Pages" and "Fog Machine."

