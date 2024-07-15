Listen to unreleased "Up in the Sky" recording off Oasis' 30th anniversary 'Definitely Maybe' reissue

The upcoming 30th anniversary reissue of Oasis' Definitely Maybe features the band's original, abandoned sessions for the album, recorded at Monnow Valley Studio in Wales. Ahead of the reissue's arrival, a previously unheard recording from the Monnow Valley sessions has been released.

The track captures an early version of the song "Up in the Sky" newly mixed by Noel Gallagher. You can listen to it now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video on YouTube.

The Definitely Maybe reissue will be released Aug. 30. Along with the Monnow Valley recordings, the set also includes outtakes from the follow-up sessions at Sawmills Studio in England, as well as the final album remastered.

While Definitely Maybe is being reissued, the estranged Gallagher brothers are celebrating its 30th anniversary separately. While Noel mixed the Monnow Valley sessions, Liam played Definitely Maybe in full on a tour in June.

