Listen to unreleased "Up in the Sky" recording off Oasis' 30th anniversary 'Definitely Maybe' reissue

Big Brother Recordings

By Josh Johnson

The upcoming 30th anniversary reissue of OasisDefinitely Maybe features the band's original, abandoned sessions for the album, recorded at Monnow Valley Studio in Wales. Ahead of the reissue's arrival, a previously unheard recording from the Monnow Valley sessions has been released.

The track captures an early version of the song "Up in the Sky" newly mixed by Noel Gallagher. You can listen to it now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video on YouTube.

The Definitely Maybe reissue will be released Aug. 30. Along with the Monnow Valley recordings, the set also includes outtakes from the follow-up sessions at Sawmills Studio in England, as well as the final album remastered.

While Definitely Maybe is being reissued, the estranged Gallagher brothers are celebrating its 30th anniversary separately. While Noel mixed the Monnow Valley sessions, Liam played Definitely Maybe in full on a tour in June.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Powered By Her Festival

    Join us Saturday, September 7th inside the air conditioned Mahaffey Theater in downtown St. Petersburg!

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!