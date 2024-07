Catfish and the Bottlemen have officially released a rarity called "ASA."

The song is a bonus track off the upcoming 10th anniversary reissue of Catfish's 2014 debut album, The Balcony. You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

The reissue will be released Sept. 13. It also includes a cover of the song "Hourglass" recorded by actor Ewan McGregor.

Catfish released a new single, "Showtime," in February. They'll launch a U.S. tour in October.

