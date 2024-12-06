Listen to Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross' ﻿'Queer'﻿ score

Milan Records
By Josh Johnson

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross' score for the film Queer is out now.

The project marks the Nine Inch Nails duo's second collaboration of 2024 with director Luca Guadagnino, following Challengers. They also scored Guadagnino's 2022 movie, Bones and All.

Reznor and Ross have previously won Oscars for their soundtrack work on The Social Network and Soul. They've also scored projects including The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Gone Girl and the Watchmen series.

Future scoring projects include 2025's Tron: Ares, which is being billed as Nine Inch Nails instead of Reznor and Ross. They've also been working on new NIN material.

