Listen to three new bonus tracks from Green Day's ﻿'American Idiot﻿' reissue

By Josh Johnson

Green Day has released three more bonus tracks from the upcoming 20th anniversary reissue of American Idiot.

The recording includes a demo of "Jesus of Suburbia," a live version of "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" from a 2004 show at New York City's Irving Plaza club and the B-side "Shoplifter." You can listen to them all now via digital outlets.

The American Idiot reissue will be released Oct. 25.

Green Day played American Idiot in full in honor of its 20th anniversary on their U.S. stadium tour, which concluded in September. They also performed their 1994 album Dookie in its entirety to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!