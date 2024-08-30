Listen to Royal & the Serpent cover "Where Did You Sleep Last Night?"

Royal & the Serpent has put her spin on the traditional folk song "Where Did You Sleep Last Night?," famously recorded by blues legend Lead Belly and covered by Nirvana on MTV Unplugged.

The "Overwhelmed" artist performed her version to accompany the comic book adaptation of the novel and film American Psycho, which has also produced a new Puscifer song.

"I'll never forget the first time I watched the iconic Nirvana MTV Unplugged performance," Royal says. "My heart nearly stopped when I heard Kurt [Cobain's] rendition of 'Where Did You Sleep Last Night.' I've been dreaming of covering this song for the entire length of my career - and this opportunity seemed like the perfect fit."

"I recorded the entire song in one take, lying on the floor in a pitch black vocal booth, channeling all of the depth the song holds," she adds.

You can listen to Royal & the Serpent's "Where Did You Sleep Last Night?" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

Royal & the Serpent previously referenced the "Smells Like Teen Spirit" rockers on her 2021 release, searching for nirvana.

