Listen to Royal & the Serpent cover "Where Did You Sleep Last Night?"

By Josh Johnson

Royal & the Serpent has put her spin on the traditional folk song "Where Did You Sleep Last Night?," famously recorded by blues legend Lead Belly and covered by Nirvana on MTV Unplugged.

The "Overwhelmed" artist performed her version to accompany the comic book adaptation of the novel and film American Psycho, which has also produced a new Puscifer song.

"I'll never forget the first time I watched the iconic Nirvana MTV Unplugged performance," Royal says. "My heart nearly stopped when I heard Kurt [Cobain's] rendition of 'Where Did You Sleep Last Night.' I've been dreaming of covering this song for the entire length of my career - and this opportunity seemed like the perfect fit."

"I recorded the entire song in one take, lying on the floor in a pitch black vocal booth, channeling all of the depth the song holds," she adds.

You can listen to Royal & the Serpent's "Where Did You Sleep Last Night?" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

Royal & the Serpent previously referenced the "Smells Like Teen Spirit" rockers on her 2021 release, searching for nirvana.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!