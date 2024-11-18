Listen to PJ Harvey cover Joy Division's 'Love Will Tear Us Apart'

PJ Harvey has released a cover of Joy Division's "Love Will Tear Us Apart."

The recording appears on the soundtrack for the second season of the Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters, which Harvey scored alongside composer Tim Phillips.

"Our version of 'Love Will Tear Us Apart' is full of the passion we hold for the original song, but also imbued with the spirit of the new series and its narrative," Harvey says.

You can listen to the cover and the Bad Sisters season 2 soundtrack now via digital outlets.

Harvey's most recent album is 2023's I Inside the Old Year Dying.

