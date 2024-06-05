Listen to new beabadoobee song, "Coming Home"

Beabadoobee has shared a new song called "Coming Home," a track off her upcoming album, This Is How Tomorrow Moves.

"I wrote it in a hotel room in LA when I was away from my boyfriend, my loved ones, my two cats," beabadoobee says of "Coming Home." "It opens with all the little mundane things like doing the dishes, that I miss because I'm always away. Really, it's just a cute little love song with a weird non-existent structure."

You can listen to "Coming Home" now via digital outlets.

"Coming Home" follows the lead This Is How Tomorrow Moves single "Take a Bite." The album arrives in full on Aug. 16.

Beabadoobee will launch a U.S. tour behind This Is How Tomorrow Moves in September.

