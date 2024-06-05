Listen to new beabadoobee song, "Coming Home"

Dirty Hit

By Josh Johnson

Beabadoobee has shared a new song called "Coming Home," a track off her upcoming album, This Is How Tomorrow Moves.

"I wrote it in a hotel room in LA when I was away from my boyfriend, my loved ones, my two cats," beabadoobee says of "Coming Home." "It opens with all the little mundane things like doing the dishes, that I miss because I'm always away. Really, it's just a cute little love song with a weird non-existent structure."

You can listen to "Coming Home" now via digital outlets.

"Coming Home" follows the lead This Is How Tomorrow Moves single "Take a Bite." The album arrives in full on Aug. 16.

Beabadoobee will launch a U.S. tour behind This Is How Tomorrow Moves in September.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!