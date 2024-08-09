Listen to new Phantogram song, "Happy Again"

Neon Gold Records/Avenue A Records

By Josh Johnson

Phantogram has released a new song called "Happy Again."

"'Happy Again' is a song about feeling lost," the "Fall in Love" duo says. "Walking blindly in the darkness, in search of a guiding light. But home is a feeling that you never forget. And dark is a season that can feel never ending. But eventually the sun will rise, and the ice will thaw, making us realize that through these changes, we can be happy again."

You can listen to "Happy Again" now via digital outlets.

"Happy Again" follows the May single "All a Mystery." The most recent Phantogram album is 2020's Ceremony.

Phantogram will hit the road on tour with Kings of Leon starting Aug. 14.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

