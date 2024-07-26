Listen to new KennyHoopla song, "ONE TULIP//"

KennyHoopla has debuted a new single called "ONE TULIP//."

"I didn't realize while writing it but I think this song is about how when you're trying so hard to make sure no one is let down at all but you forget about showing up for yourself," the "ESTELLA//" artist says. "I’ve tried to be of help my whole life and exhausted myself to be enough for my family and friends through empathy, currency, and just simply being there physically but you'll always be half the person they need you to be until you learn to be a friend to yourself and make yourself whole."

You can listen to "ONE TULIP//" now via digital outlets.

KennyHoopla will be opening for Thirty Seconds to Mars' U.S. tour starting Friday in Auburn, Washington.

