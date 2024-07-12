Listen to new collaborations from Beck, The Gaslight Anthem & lovelytheband

A trio of alternative artists has released new collaborations on this New Music Friday.

Beck links up with masked country artist Orville Peck on a song called "Death Valley High." It's accompanied by a video starring Sharon Stone and drag queen Gigi Goode, which is streaming on YouTube. "Death Valley High" will appear on Peck's upcoming duets album, Stampede, due out Aug. 2.

The Gaslight Anthem has shared a new version of their song "Little Fires," featuring the Nashville band Bully. The updated recording is included on a newly mixed deluxe edition of Gaslight's 2023 comeback album, History Books. The expanded set, which also includes Gaslight's cover of Billie Eilish's "Ocean Eyes," is out now via digital outlets.

"Broken" outfit lovelytheband is featured on a new song from Jagwar Twin, who's gone viral with his song "Bad Feeling (Oompa Loompa)." The track is called "tomorrow [ANGLE OF ETERNITY]" and is accompanied by an AI-generated video streaming on YouTube.

