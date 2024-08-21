Listen to new Soul Asylum song, "Freak Accident"

By Josh Johnson

Soul Asylum has premiered a new song called "Freak Accident," a track off the band's upcoming album, Slowly But Shirley.

If you're a longtime fan of the "Runaway Train" outfit, then "Freak Accident" may not be too new to you — SA has long played the tune live before finally recording it for Slowly But Shirley.

"It's built from experience and pain and shame," frontman Dave Pirner says of "Freak Accident." "The joke's always on me, let's just put it that way. Everyone makes mistakes."

You can listen to "Freak Accident" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming on YouTube.

Slowly But Shirley, the 13th Soul Asylum album, drops Sept. 27. It also includes the single "High Road."

Soul Asylum is currently on tour with Stone Temple Pilots and Live.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

