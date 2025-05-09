Listen to new Royel Otis song, 'moody'

Royel Otis has released a new song called "moody."

Describing the track, the "Sofa King" duo simply says, "It's a song about a girl." You can listen to "moody" now via digital outlets.

"Moody" follows Royel Otis' 2024 debut album, PRATTS & PAIN, as well as their hit covers of Sophie Ellis-Bextor's "Murder on the Dancefloor" and The Cranberries' "Linger."

Royel Otis will launch a U.S. headlining tour in August. You can also catch them at festivals including including Governors Ball, Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.