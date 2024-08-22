Listen to a new remix of The Postal Service's "The District Sleeps Alone Tonight"

By Josh Johnson

The Postal Service has shared a new remix of their song "The District Sleeps Alone Tonight," done by electro-pop duo Sylvan Esso.

"I love Sylvan Esso and was excited to hear the song through their ears," says TPS' Jimmy Tamborello. "It came out so good, big and tweaky and fun!"

You can listen to the remix now via digital outlets.

The original "The District Sleeps Alone Tonight" appears on The Postal Service's one-and-only album, 2003's Give Up. The "Such Great Heights" outfit has been celebrating Give Up's 20th anniversary on a co-headlining tour with frontman Ben Gibbard's other band, Death Cab for Cutie, who are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2003 album, Transatlanticism. The tour resumes with a U.K. leg launching Friday.

