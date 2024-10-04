Listen to new Myles Smith song, "Whisper"

Myles Smith has released a new song called "Whisper."

The track is described as a "heartfelt letter, reminding us to cherish and nurture those special connections." You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

"Whisper" follows the August single "Wait for You" and Smith's breakout hit, "Stargazing," which hit #1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart.

Smith is currently on a U.S. tour, which concludes in November. He'll launch another round of dates in January.

