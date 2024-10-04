Listen to new Myles Smith song, "Whisper"

By Josh Johnson

Myles Smith has released a new song called "Whisper."

The track is described as a "heartfelt letter, reminding us to cherish and nurture those special connections." You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

"Whisper" follows the August single "Wait for You" and Smith's breakout hit, "Stargazing," which hit #1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart.

Smith is currently on a U.S. tour, which concludes in November. He'll launch another round of dates in January.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!