Listen to new My Morning Jacket song, "Aren't We One?"

My Morning Jacket has premiered a new song called "Aren't We One?"

"In these times of great confusion and shifting energies, let us remember love, equality, and unity," says frontman Jim James. "Let us move past the divide-and-conquer mentality holding us back and come together to uplift one another and heal our planet."

"A rainbow is the greatest example we have of this in life, where all of the diverse colors come together to form something much greater than they ever could have done on their own," he continues. "No matter what walk of life one may stroll- who doesn't enjoy the majesty of a rainbow out in nature?! We are all part of that great ever-changing living rainbow called life."

You can listen to "Aren't We One?" now via digital outlets.

"Aren't We One?" follows MMJ's 2021 self-titled album.

My Morning Jacket is currently on a co-headlining tour with Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats. Their shows in Nashville on Wednesday and Thursday will stream live via Nugs.net in support of the voting advocacy organization HeadCount.

