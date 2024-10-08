Listen to new Maggie Rogers song, "In the Living Room"

Maggie Rogers has premiered a new single called "In the Living Room."

The track follows the "Want Want" artist's latest album, Don't Forget Me, which dropped in April.

"Like so much of the album, it's a song about the beauty and pain of memory, and the way that interweaves with reality when you're processing the exit of a person in your life," Rogers says. "Ultimately, Don't Forget Me as an album is about how we remember people, and the stories we tell ourselves in the process of creating new realities."

You can listen to "In the Living Room" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

