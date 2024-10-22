Listen to new LCD Soundsystem song, "X-Ray Eyes"

A new LCD Soundsystem song is out in the world.

The track is called "X-Ray Eyes" and is currently exclusive to the London-based online radio station NTS Radio, which premiered it on the Soup to Nuts w/ Anu show.

"X-Ray Eyes" follows LCD's 2022 single "new body rhumba," which was recorded for the movie White Noise. Their most recent album is 2017's American Dream.

LCD Soundsystem will launch a Los Angeles residency on Halloween night, Oct. 31, followed by a New York City residency beginning in November.

