Listen to new Kim Gordon song, "ECRP"

Sonic Youth's Kim Gordon has shared a new song called "ECRP."

The track, which is available now via digital outlets, is accompanied by a video directed by Coco Gordon Moore, the daughter of Gordon and her ex-husband and former Sonic Youth bandmate, Thurston Moore. You can watch that streaming on YouTube.

"ECRP" follows Gordon's new solo album, The Collective, which dropped in March.

Meanwhile, Moore just announced the release of his next solo record, Flow Critical Lucidity, due out Sept. 20.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.