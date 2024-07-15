Listen to new Kim Deal solo single, "Coast"

The Breeders frontwoman and former Pixies bassist Kim Deal has premiered a new solo song called "Coast."

Deal had been toying with the track since taking a trip to Nantucket in 2000 and finally wrote it in 2020 after seeing a wedding band cover Jimmy Buffett's "Margaritaville." The track was recorded with the late Steve Albini, who worked with both The Breeders and Pixies.

You can listen to "Coast" now via digital outlets. It marks Deal's first solo release in 10 years.

The Breeders, meanwhile, put out their most recent album, All Nerve, in 2018. In August, they'll be opening up for Olivia Rodrigo's shows in Los Angeles after supporting her New York City dates in April.

