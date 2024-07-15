Listen to new Kim Deal solo single, "Coast"

4AD

By Josh Johnson

The Breeders frontwoman and former Pixies bassist Kim Deal has premiered a new solo song called "Coast."

Deal had been toying with the track since taking a trip to Nantucket in 2000 and finally wrote it in 2020 after seeing a wedding band cover Jimmy Buffett's "Margaritaville." The track was recorded with the late Steve Albini, who worked with both The Breeders and Pixies.

You can listen to "Coast" now via digital outlets. It marks Deal's first solo release in 10 years.

The Breeders, meanwhile, put out their most recent album, All Nerve, in 2018. In August, they'll be opening up for Olivia Rodrigo's shows in Los Angeles after supporting her New York City dates in April.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Powered By Her Festival

    Join us Saturday, September 7th inside the air conditioned Mahaffey Theater in downtown St. Petersburg!

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!