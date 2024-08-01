Listen to new Judah & the Lion track, "New Tattoo"

Cletus the Van Records

By Josh Johnson

Judah & the Lion have released a new song called "New Tattoo."

The "Take It All Back" outfit shares in a statement that the track "highlights the difficulty of coping with deeply ingrained habits and emotions."

"We can try to distract and numb ourselves with reckless behavior, but the emotional weight of the past cannot be outrun or covered up," the band adds. "It's easy to get caught up in denial, but we have to accept that change is challenging and it is the only path forward to find true healing."

You can listen to "New Tattoo" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube. It'll also appear on the upcoming deluxe version of Judah & the Lion's new album, The Process, due out Sept. 5.

Judah & the Lion will launch a U.S. tour in October.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

