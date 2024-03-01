Listen to new Judah & the Lion song, "Great Decisions"

Judah & the Lion has released a new song called "Great Decisions," a track off their upcoming album, The Process.

"'Great Decisions' is our sarcastic way of exploring thoughts evoked from anger," says frontman Judah Akers. "Everyone makes decisions that end up hurting others, and in the end, we all have to live with our great decisions, and figure out how to move forward."

You can listen to "Great Decisions" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

The Process, which is structured around the five stages of grief, is due out May 10. It's the follow-up to 2022's Revival.

Judah & the Lion will launch a U.S. tour in April.

