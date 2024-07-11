Listen to new Judah & the Lion song, "Body & Soul"

Judah & the Lion have premiered a new song called "Body & Soul."

"'Body & Soul' delves into the search for meaning, questioning one's place in the universe and pondering the significance of existence," the "Take It All Back" outfit says. "It ponders the belief of practicing patience and acceptance and how it can unlock the power of the union of body and soul."

You can listen to "Body & Soul" now via digital outlets.

"Body & Soul" follows Judah & the Lion's new album, The Process, which dropped in May. It'll appear on an upcoming deluxe edition of the record, due out Sept. 5.

Judah & the Lion will launch a U.S. tour in support of The Process in October.

