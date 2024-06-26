Listen to new Foster the People song, "Take Me Back"

Atlantic

By Josh Johnson

Foster the People has shared a new song called "Take Me Back," a track off the band's upcoming album, Paradise State of Mind.

You can listen to "Take Me Back" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying visualizer on YouTube.

"Take Me Back" is the second cut to be released off of Paradise State of Mind, following lead single "Lost in Space." The album will arrive in full on Aug. 16.

Paradise State of Mind is the fourth Foster the People album and the follow-up to 2017's Sacred Hearts Club, which spawned the single "Sit Next to Me."

Foster the People will be performing at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in October.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!