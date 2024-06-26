Listen to new Foster the People song, "Take Me Back"

Foster the People has shared a new song called "Take Me Back," a track off the band's upcoming album, Paradise State of Mind.

You can listen to "Take Me Back" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying visualizer on YouTube.

"Take Me Back" is the second cut to be released off of Paradise State of Mind, following lead single "Lost in Space." The album will arrive in full on Aug. 16.

Paradise State of Mind is the fourth Foster the People album and the follow-up to 2017's Sacred Hearts Club, which spawned the single "Sit Next to Me."

Foster the People will be performing at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in October.

