Coldplay has released a new song called "feelslikeimfallinginlove," the lead single off their upcoming album, Moon Music.

You can listen to the track now via digital outlets.

Moon Music, produced by prolific pop producer Max Martin, is due out October 4. It's the 10th Coldplay album, and the follow-up to 2021's Music of the Spheres.

Coldplay also recently previewed another upcoming new song called "All My Love" during a concert in Athens, Greece.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.