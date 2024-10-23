Listen to new Cold War Kids song, 'Meditations'

Cold War Kids have released a new song called "Meditations."

"To perform on stage and experience that incredible release of emotion is such a gift," says frontman Nathan Willett. "So much easier than it is to sit and meditate quietly and be introspective. But you can't be on stage every night."

"Most artists end up chasing that rush at all costs," he continues. "Your identity becomes rooted in the applause and affirmation of the crowd and the gift becomes a type of curse. This song is about how you find out how to love yourself."

You can listen to "Meditations" now via digital outlets.

"Meditations" follows Cold War Kids' April CWK EP. Their most recent album is 2023's self-titled effort.

Cold War Kids are currently touring the U.S. into mid-November.

